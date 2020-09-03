Semi-truck allegedly hits cyclist and drives off in Penticton

On Aug. 16 a woman was knocked off her bike by a semi truck, near Fairview and Huth

Penticton RCMP wish to speak to anyone who may have witnessed a cyclist hit by a semi truck on Fairview Road in Penticton.

The incident, which took place Aug. 16 at 8 p.m., involved a woman cycling north on Fairview Road.

In a release Sept. 3 RCMP say a semi truck was attempting to turn left onto Fairview Road from Huth Avenue. The woman continued cycling but heard the truck approaching closer.

The woman was knocked off her bike by the truck, falling onto the sidewalk and sustaining minor injuries.

The truck continued past her, travelling east onto Duncan Avenue. Although the woman couldn’t recall the licence plate, the semi truck described as having no trailer, being dark in colour with heavy dirt on the rear.

“Investigators are hoping to speak with anyone who may have witnessed any part of this incident, and encourage them to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300,” said RCMP Const. James Grandy.

