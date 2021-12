Traffic is down to a single alternating lane

A trailer is on fire near Coldstream and blocking the eastbound lane of Highway 6. (Auralie Westie - Instagram)

A semi-trailer is on fire and blocking the eastbound lane of Highway 6 near Coldstream.

Emergency crews are on scene.

Traffic is down to a single alternating lane between Murphy Road and Buchanan Road off of Highway 6.

DriveBC is noting that traffic control will be in place with flaggers and to drive slowly through the area.

