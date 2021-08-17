The Anarchist Mountain Fire Department, B.C. Ambulance Service and Osoyoos Fire Department responded after a truck went off the road on a hairpin turn on Highway 3 at 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 17. (Anarchist Mountain Fire Department Facebook) The Anarchist Mountain Fire Department, B.C. Ambulance Service and Osoyoos Fire Department responded after a truck went off the road on a hairpin turn on Highway 3 at 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 17. (Anarchist Mountain Fire Department Facebook)

Semi-trailer crashes through concrete barrier on Highway 3 east of Osoyoos

The truck is not in a position to impede traffic but caution is advised for drivers

The Anarchist Mountain Fire Department had an early morning call out after a semi-trailer derailed on the hairpin turn on Highway 3.

The call came in at around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 17, and firefighters were joined by ambulance to the scene between Mule Deer Drive and Bullmoose Road.

According to the Anarchist Mountain Fire Department, the driver was injured and transported by the B.C. Ambulance Service to hospital.

READ MORE: Nk’Mip Creek Wildfire over 20,000 hectares and close to Mount Baldy

The truck had driven through the concrete roadside barrier and was still located where it had come to a stop as of 9 a.m.

The truck is located in a stable position, clear of the travelled portion of the highway, with plans to recover and tow it today.

The Anarchist Mountain Fire Department asked drivers to show caution while travelling through the area.

The cause of the incident has not yet been determined and is still under investigation.

