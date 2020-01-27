Semi strikes pole, knocks power out in North Okanagan

A detour is in effect along Buchanan Road

A semi truck collided with a power pole near King Eddy Road knocking out power for nearly 200 people in Coldstream Monday morning.

BC Hydro’s outage map reports 174 residents between Grey Road and Wolfe Drive are affected.

Highway 6 is closed due to the incident between Ricardo and Warren roads for 3.9 kilometres.

A detour is in effect through Buchanan Road.

BC Hydro is on scene to replace the pole, according to Drive BC.

