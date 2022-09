A semi is blocking the right lane heading northbound on Highway 97 just off the William R. Bennett Bridge in Kelowna Sept. 14, 2022 (Gary Barnes - Capital News)

Traffic is slow coming into Kelowna from West Kelowna as a semi is stopped on Highway 97.

A semi-truck with a blown motor is stopped in the right lane of Harvey Avenue heading north towards Abbott Street.

Drivers should expect some delays heading north on the William R. Bennett Bridge.

