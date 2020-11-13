Semi crashes into ditch near Falkland

The incident happened on Highway 97, Friday evening

A semi-truck crashed into the ditch on Highway 97 near Falkland, Friday evening.

The incident happened about 4 p.m. about 5 km south of Falkland .

Traffic was slow going in both directions while emergency crews were on scene.

Roads across the interior were plagued with incidents after snow fell across the region Thursday night into Friday,

A 26-year-old man from the Kelowna area has died following a collision on Highway 97 North this morning (Nov. 13).

