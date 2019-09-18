Segway tours coming to Kelowna’s Myra Canyon Adventure Park

Okanagan Adventure Company are expanding the electric rides to Kelowna

Okanagan Adventure Company has expanded access to its electric Segways thanks to a new partnership with Myra Canyon Adventure Park.

Starting this week, guided and private Segway tours will be offered at the park with specifically-designed routes and knowledgeable staff. Okanagan Adventure Company hopes to have eight Segways available for tours in the park by the end of September.

“We’re super excited to get this going,” said Kyle Leduc, Okanagan Adventure Company founder, who’s partnered up with Greg Fedoriuk, the new owner of Myra Canyon.

“We’ve been working on this for over a year, it’s just the next step in expanding what Segway tours are offered in the Okanagan. They add great mobility options to touring Myra and help show off how beautiful both B.C. and Kelowna are.”

READ MORE: OGO Scooters make Kelowna debut

READ MORE: City of Kelowna pens deal with e-scooter share company

Though summer is close to over in the Okanagan, the Segways offer an up-right ride with off-road wheels for touring the park. Leduc said that the Segways are great options for people with mobility issues and have a very small environmental impact.

Leduc, also a part-owner of OGO Scooters which debuted their electric scooters earlier this summer, said he’s working towards bringing multiple electric options to the Okanagan because it promotes a healthier lifestyle and a decreased carbon footprint.

Alongside River Valley Adventure, Leduc hopes to bring in more Segways to the Okanagan with plans for tours in Oyama later this year.

For more information call 250-681-1379.

