‘Seems to me the public is being misled here’: Developer unhappy with Peachland council

Accusations of misleading the public and lack of proper consultation from a development group looking to build hundreds of housing units in Peachland.

Beech Westgard (BWG) and Westbank First Nation (WFN) are developing 150 acres on Pincushion Mountain.

As well, Romspen Group is developing lands to the south, including 620 housing units and a nine-hole golf course.

Norm Porter, with BWG, told the hearing that his group learned of a conditional use placed on the property just days before council was to consider bylaw amendments earlier this year.

“That no development will take place before a golf course is built, more than 10 units,” he said.

A staff report required that an 18-hole golf course be built at the same time as housing, with nine holes on each of the properties. Porter added that only 58 acres of the lands his group owns are developable.

“We now have a conditional use to put a golf course on, and that golf course, if we compare it to Romspen’s, is 40 acres. We have 18 acres to squeeze on 400 units and get enough profit to build a golf course.”

Porter claimed that efforts to find out about Romspen’s plan were met with ‘don’t worry about it, we’ll take care of you, it’s housekeeping,’ from district staff.

He also asserted that more consideration and consultation have been given to Romspen by the district.

“It seems to me the public is being misled here. There will not be and cannot be another nine holes built on that property.”

Chuck Westgard, also with BWG, said his group and WFN support the Romspen project but believe that the process followed by the district was flawed and illegal.

“We demand that the district commence a new process that is fair and engages appropriately with us on the impact to our property on proposed future developments.”

WFN Chief Robert Louie said the group intended to be good partners with the district.

“We know it’s a difficult process, there’s give and take but we think can work our way through this.”

Council did not make a decision at the public hearing, however, Coun. Rick Ingram did recuse himself due to a perceived conflict of interest.

