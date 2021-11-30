UPDATE: Missing Vernon woman found safe minutes after RCMP announcement

39-year-old reported as last seen Nov. 19

Crystal Hanlon, 39, has not been seen since Nov. 19. (RCMP photo)

Crystal Hanlon, 39, has not been seen since Nov. 19. (RCMP photo)

UPDATE:

Mere minutes after police issued a plea to locate a missing woman, she was found.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP report the 39-year-old has been located safe and well.

…………………….

ORIGINAL:

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is hoping the public can help locating a missing resident.

Crystal Dawn Hanlon was last seen in Vernon on Nov. 19.

Hanlon, 39, is five-foot-three-inches tall, weights approximately 115 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

This is the second woman reported missing in the area within a week.

RCMP advised Kelsey Marie Folley was missing Friday, Nov. 26. The 26-year-old was last seen Nov. 20.

READ MORE: Vernon woman missing for nearly a week

READ MORE: Impaired drivers keep North Okanagan RCMP busy

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Missing woman

Previous story
Two trucking companies serving Vancouver port threaten to strike Friday
Next story
Vernon council favours 6.88 per cent budget hike

Just Posted

Crystal Hanlon, 39, has not been seen since Nov. 19. (RCMP photo)
UPDATE: Missing Vernon woman found safe minutes after RCMP announcement

Vernon’s Chartwell Carrington Place Retirement Residences sponsored a drive-thru breakfast event Nov. 23 that raised more than $2,000 for NexusBC’s Making Spirits Bright program, designed to help lonely seniors at Christmas time. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon breakfast brightens Christmas spirit for seniors

The alumni Vernon Girls Trumpet Band will return to Shoparama this weekend, an event which the original band hosted as a fundraiser for several years before disbanding. (Ingrid Baron photo)
Shoparama marches in return of Vernon Girls Trumpet Band

Giving Tuesday is right around the corner. (Instagram photo)
Giving Tuesday : The world’s largest generosity movement