Second video of Kelowna RCMP arrest shows Mountie punching suspect at least 10 times

The officer involved in the incident has been reassigned to administrative duties

Another video has surfaced, showing a new angle of an aggressive Kelowna RCMP arrest in which an officer punched a suspect at least 10 times, several connecting with his head.

The minute-long video shows a longer struggle with the suspect during the shocking Saturday evening (May 30) arrest, which has resulted in the internal investigation of an unnamed officer.

“I was very disturbed,” said Tyson Gillies, the man who shot the video from the rooftop patio of Kelly O’Bryan’s in downtown Kelowna. “I looked around at the table of all my friends I was with and I couldn’t help but see it in their eyes either.”

Kelowna’s top cop, Supt. Brent Mundle, held a press conference on Tuesday, June 2, addressing the arrest of the man who was reported to be intoxicated inside a vehicle.

The 30-year-old man was uncooperative, according to RCMP, clenching his fists as two officers attempted to arrest him, prompting the call for a third officer to attend the scene.

“Obviously in the short duration of the video, the action is concerning,” said Mundle while addressing the media.

The initial video, 12 seconds in length, shows the officer arrives on the scene and sprint towards his colleagues who were attempting to apprehend a suspect, before punching the man in the head.

“It does not include what precipitated the situation where the officer felt the physical force seen in the video was necessary,” Mundle said.

The new, longer video shows two officers struggling with the man for about 30 seconds before the arrival of the third officer. The officer appears to land at least 10 strikes in two rounds of punches.

After the first video was released, Mundle said it was just a short moment out of the entire arrest.

“It is important when I review these matters that I look at the full incident and what happened prior and after so that I can fully understand before coming to a judgement,” he said.

Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, the senior media relations officer at the RCMP’s E Division, confirmed that as of Thursday, June 4, the officer involved in the incident has been reassigned to administrative duties. His duty status is subject to continuous review and assessment.

The detachment also announced Mundle’s transfer to a position within the Southeast District Senior Management Team on Thursday.

Anyone who witnessed the arrest is asked to call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

READ MORE: Top cop calls video of Kelowna Mountie striking suspect ‘concerning’

READ MORE: Kelowna mayor issues statement on Black Lives Matter rally

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Injured 71-year-old mountain biker rescued from Okanagan trail
Next story
Number of unemployed people tops 10,000 in Kelowna

Just Posted

Number of unemployed people tops 10,000 in Kelowna

Kelowna census metropolitan area lost roughly 1,300 jobs between April and May

Community backlash over Black Lives Matter rally in Kelowna

Some members of Kelowna’s black community stated they don’t support Friday’s rally

West Kelowna Warriors to hold bottle drive for KidSport

The event will be held on June 13 at various locations

Boaters asked to slow down, be respectful on regional lakes

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre also reminded boaters physical distancing still applies on the water

Filming to resume safely later in June: Okanagan Film Commission

Film commissioner Jon Summerland said they want to start filming again later in June

Second video of Kelowna RCMP arrest shows Mountie punching suspect at least 10 times

The officer involved in the incident has been reassigned to administrative duties

‘I’m pissed, I’m outraged’: Federal minister calls out police violence against Indigenous people

Indigenous Minister Marc Miller spoke on recent incidents, including fatal shooting of a B.C. woman

Plan in place for BC Ferries to start increasing service levels

Ferry corporation reaches temporary service level agreement with province

B.C. starts to see employment return under COVID-19 rules

Jobless rate for young people still over 20% in May

Flooding prompts closure of parks along Shuswap and Mara lakes

Boaters asked to respect No Wake policy protecting properties along water

Black Lives Matter protester stands alone in Vernon

Rumblings of a citywide protest continue across social media platforms

Injured 71-year-old mountain biker rescued from Okanagan trail

Vernon firefighters assisted with the rescue in Ellison Provincial Park

Olympic athlete sends shout-out to Cawston Primary students

Canadian Olympic sprinter Khamica Bingham participated in one of the school’s long-time traditions

Kelowna Mountie on desk duty following ‘aggressive’ arrest

The officer involved in an arrest that took place on May 30 in Kelowna has been placed on administrative duties

Most Read