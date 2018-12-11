Interior Health CEO, Susan Brown (left) and Deborah Buszard, deputy vice-chancellor and principal of UBCO, stand in front of the new Seegen system, part of the advanced diagnostic PCR instrumentation gifted to the KGH micro-biology lab by the Colin and Lois Pritchard Foundation. —Image: contributed

Second specialized mircobiology suite donated to Kelowna General Hospital

Pritchard Foundation gift elevates KGH microbiology lab to rival best in Canada

Thanks to the generosity of The Colin and Lois Pritchard Foundation, the Larissa Yarr Medical Microbiology laboratory at Kelowna General Hospital has even greater capacity to accurately diagnose and treat this season’s nastiest viral influenza and gastro-intestinal bugs.

This fall, the Pritchard’s gifted a second suite of Polymerase Chain Reaction technologies to the lab, after donating the first in late 2016.

The highly advanced diagnostic instruments allow KGH microbiologists to detect and identify specific antibiotic resistance gene mutations, bacteria and viruses faster than ever before.

The gift will also support the Pritchard Foundation’s generous provision to UBC Okanagan’s Department of Biology to fund a four-month placement for two microbiology co-op students in the lab at KGH. Working under the mentorship of two of western Canada’s leading microbiologists, Dr. Edith Blondel-Hill and Dr. Amanda Wilmer, the students not only learn their specialty in a practical setting, but increase the lab’s capacity to undertake research on the PCR.

Before PCR came to KGH, most viral diagnostics were sent to Vancouver for testing in a reference facility, causing delays due to the transport required. PCR instrumentation has allowed for significantly increased capacity to test for viral illnesses directly at KGH. When time is of the essence, having immediate access to this kind of advanced technology dramatically impacts the clinical course of a patient.

“2017/18 was the heaviest influenza season in ten years”, said Wilmer, medical microbiologist and discipline director of Interior Health medical microbiology.

“We recorded significant improvement in turn-around time, with most testing being performed in one day. For reference, these tests would have taken three to four days before we had PCR.”

The addition of the newest PCR equipment will enable the lab to increase its overall testing capacity, allowing microbiology lab technologists to run multiple different types of specimens at the same time, all while maintaining the same staffing levels and ensuring that diagnostic capacity is not compromised should one of the instruments fail.

“With the acquisition of this equipment, the microbiology lab at KGH now rivals any of the large tertiary hospitals in Canada in terms of our capacity for rapid and accurate diagnosis,” said Doug Rankmore, CEO of the KGH Foundation.

“The Pritchard Foundation has been instrumental in making this happen. We are incredibly grateful for their leadership and generosity.”

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trump to meet with Democrats about border wall, shutdown
Next story
Time magazine’s 2018 person of the year

Just Posted

Price of selling pot in Kelowna won’t be cheap

City sets annual business licence fee for cannabis retail stores at $9,465

Second specialized mircobiology suite donated to Kelowna General Hospital

Pritchard Foundation gift elevates KGH microbiology lab to rival best in Canada

Kelowna radio hosts aim to get 10,000 items for those in need

B Mack and Karly’s Cold Weather Clothing Drive kicked off Dec. 10, getting cold-weather donations for those in need.

The Rockets are fueled up and ready to win

Rockets kick off four-game trip ahead of Christmas break

UPDATE: Sagmoen to stand trial

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will appear on all three Vernon matters this week

More snow to kick off the week

The Okanagan and Shuswap will see a light dusting of snow Monday night

Time magazine’s 2018 person of the year

The group is made up of four journalists and are the “guardians and the war on truth”

Trump to meet with Democrats about border wall, shutdown

US president wants $5 billion for border wall, while Democrats offer up about $1.3 billion for fencing and other security measures

Okanagan film set to stream across North America

The Orchard is going to be streaming on all major platforms

Federal government plans examination of coerced sterilization

The Liberals have been pressed for a rapid response to recent reports on the sterilizations

Huitema, Cornelius named 2018 Canadian Youth International Players of the Year

Huitema was captain of Canada’s fourth-place team at this year’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup

Canada not slowing emissions from oil and gas: environmental groups

New report released at the United Nations climate talks in Poland

Liberal Party moves Trudeau fundraiser from military base

The fundraiser is scheduled for Dec. 19, with tickets costing up to $400

Pipeline protesters arrested at B.C. university

Three protesters were arrested after TRU property allegedly vandalized with red paint

Most Read