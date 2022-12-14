Second senior dies after Saturday apartment fire in Penticton

The wife of the elderly man found dead at the scene passed away after being taken to hospital

Penticton fire investigators take out boxes of evidence on Sunday from the fatal fire on Lakeshore Drive. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

BC Coroners Service has confirmed they are now investigating two deaths following the apartment fire on Lakeshore Drive Saturday night.

The woman rescued from the apartment fire and taken to hospital has also died, confirmed the BC Coroners Service.

An elderly man was found dead at the scene on Dec. 10, and the elderly woman was also found in the second-storey unit and taken to Penticton Regional Hospital for smoke inhalation-related injuries, police said at the time.

The Coroners did not state when the woman died, and added that no further information would be shared due to the ongoing nature of their investigation.

The fire destroyed the second-floor apartment unit and heavily damaged that side of the building. First responders were called to the scene around 10 p.m.

The fire has displaced around 10 people from their homes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, however police stated at the time that it is not believed to be criminal in nature.

