Second-dose COVID vaccination clinic planned for Big White next week

Interior Health is planning two neighbourhood vaccination clinics next week, one in Rutland on Monday (June 7) for first doses and another in Big White on Tuesday (June 8) for second doses.
The Rutland clinic will run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on June 7 in Rutland Centennial Park. Advance appointments are not required — people who live or work in Rutland will be able to walk-up, register and receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
The Big White clinic will offer first and second doses to people who live or work on the mountain. It will be in the village by the clock tower. No appointment is required for that clinic either.
“In accordance with provincial guidance, anyone who received AstraZeneca as their first dose will be allowed to choose whether they wish to receive a second AstraZeneca vaccine or a Pfizer/Moderna vaccine,” stated a news release from Interior Health.
People who miss the clinics or live in other areas can still register online or by phone (1-833-838-2323) to be vaccinated.
