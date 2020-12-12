Second case of COVID-19 at Penticton Superstore

A second employee at the Penticton Real Canadian Superstore has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Loblaw’s COVID-19 portion of their website, it says a ‘team member tested positive on a presumptive test for COVID-19. The last day the team member worked was on Dec. 4.’

The new case was posted on Dec. 10.

A staff member at the Penticton Superstore had tested positive nearly two weeks ago. The last day that employee worked was on Dec. 1, according to the Loblaw website.

A staff member at the Kelowna Superstore also tested positive. The last day that staff member worked was Dec. 4.

For transparency, Loblaw, the grocery store’s parent company, regularly lists where all positive COVID-19 cases are in their stores, by province.

“We’re working diligently to provide essential goods and services to Canadians while taking necessary steps to ensure the safety of our customers and our colleagues,” says Loblaws which is the parent company of Superstore, Shopper’s and Safeway.

Not all big box grocery stores choose to go public with COVID cases. Walmart does not publicly list when there is an employee who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Penticton is experiencing a spike in COVID cases with 50 people infected between Nov. 27 and Dec. 5. The BC Centre of Disease Control now shows case counts by community. Penticton cases rose 76 per cent from the start of the pandemic until now.

Interior Health has indicated that it isn’t one factor or another that has led to the rise in cases.

