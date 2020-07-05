Second boy charged in shootings that left Winnipeg woman dead on Canada Day

A 14-year-old boy already faced one count of first-degree murder in the death of a 27-year-old woman

A second teen now faces charges in a series of shootings in Winnipeg that left a woman dead on Canada Day.

Police say a 15-year-old boy was arrested on Friday afternoon and is now charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempting to commit murder as well as aggravated assault and other offences.

A 14-year-old boy already faced one count of first-degree murder in the death of a 27-year-old woman and a slew of shooting charges.

The deceased has been identified as Danielle Dawn Cote of Winnipeg.

Police allege the two boys were present together for three separate incidents, and they say the younger boy now faces additional charges in another, fourth shooting early on July 1 that injured a 17-year-old girl, who was able to get away on foot.

Neither of the two suspects can be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, and Const. Jay Murray told reporters Saturday that motives for the shootings aren’t yet known.

“The two suspects we’ve determined were acquaintances, essentially friends with each other, and it’s still immediately unclear what prompted these incidents,” Murray said.

Police have said their investigation began when a 44-year-old man was struck by a vehicle around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday and it was later found he had been shot. He’s in stable condition in hospital.

Less than an hour later Cote and an 18-year-old man were walking along a street when they were shot. The woman died immediately and the man, who police have said was able to make his way to a nearby convenience store, was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.

Police were then called to The Forks, a popular historic and tourist area of the city, around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. A 40-year-old man had been shot and was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Investigators allege the fourth shooting, where only the younger boy is charged, was uncovered during the course of their investigation and happened on Isabel Street early Wednesday in between the first and second incidents.

“With regards to why the 15-year-old wasn’t charged with that incident at Isabel, it’s believed that he had briefly broken away from the 14-year-old and then later met up with him again or soon after,” Murray said.

“So he just wasn’t in that immediate proximity when that shooting happened.”

Police have said a firearm has been recovered and is believed to be the one used in the shootings.

PHOTOS: Dual rallies take over Legislature lawn on Canada Day

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ShootingWinnipeg

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
No abandoned Seadoo found on Coldstream lake

Just Posted

No abandoned Seadoo found on Coldstream lake

Vernon Search and Rescue crews and RCMP unable to find reported abandoned Seadoo on Kal Lake

QUIZ: A celebration of dogs

These are the dog days of summer. How much do you know about dogs?

Pilot project aims to boost entrepreneurial women in the Okanagan

W Venture, a collaborative project, is open for applications until the end of July

Police searching for missing Lake Country man

David Anthony Jenken, 65, was reported missing Friday and was last seen on June 28

‘Justice for Mona’ protests planned in Kelowna, Lower Mainland

Security camera footage shows Mona Wang being dragged, stepped on during RCMP wellness check

VIDEO: Musqueam Chief captures captivating footage of bald eagle catching meal

‘This is why we have chosen to live here since time immemorial,’ Chief Wayne Sparrow’s nephew says

Kelowna high school football star, water skier, signs with University of Calgary

Isaac Athans, and his family, have a long history of success across various sports in the Okanagan, nationally

First glimpse of Canada’s true COVID-19 infection rate expected mid-July

At least 105,000 Canadians have tested positive for COVID-19 since the coronavirus was identified

Police ramp up efforts to get impaired drivers off B.C. roads this summer

July is dedicated to the Summer CounterAttack Impaired Driving Campaign

Migrant workers stage multi-city action for full status amid COVID-19 risks

‘COVID-19 has exacerbated an existing crisis’

Shuswap resident spots waterspout near Salmon Arm

The rare weather event was spotted early in the morning on July 4.

PHOTOS: B.C.’s top doc picks up personalized Fluevog shoes, tours mural exhibition

Murals of Gratitude exhibit includes at least one portrait of Henry alongside paintings of health-care workers

Okanagan school drops ‘Rebels’ sports team name, citing links with U.S. Civil War

Name and formerly-used images “fly in the face” of the district’s human rights policy, says board chair

Seymour Arm landslide interrupts drinking water to 500 people

The July 3 slide damaged a water system and a logging road.

Most Read