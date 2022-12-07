More treatment beds available after new withdrawal centre opens in Kelowna

A new adult withdrawal management facility has opened in Kelowna.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday (Dec. 7), but the facility won’t be accepting individuals for treatment until the new year.
The main floor consists of eight withdrawal treatment beds while the upper level holds four transition suites.
The facility will be staffed 24/7 and is adjacent to the hospital.
The treatment centre will also operate on a self-referral basis, meaning individuals do not need a doctor’s referral to get into withdrawal support.
@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on