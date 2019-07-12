A 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck near Seattle early Friday morning. (Map courtesy of USGS)

Earthquake rattles Washington state, felt on B.C.’s south coast

4.6 magnitude quake rattles Seattle shortly before 3 a.m. Friday

The U.S. Geological Survey reports that a 4.6 magnitude earthquake has rattled the Three Lakes area of Washington state.

That was followed minutes later by a 3.5 magnitude aftershock near the city of Monroe, some 48 kilometres northeast of Seattle.

The initial temblor was recorded at 2:51 a.m. Friday.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Some Island and even Lower Mainland residents may have been woken by the quake.

ALSO READ: 6.4 magnitude earthquake rattles Southern California

It was lightly felt in Greater Victoria and Vancouver areas, according to Natural Resources Canada.

No tsunami warning or advisories are in effect. No serious injuries or damage have been reported.

ALSO READ: ‘Earthquake swarm’ strikes off Vancouver Island for past four days

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

A 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck near Seattle early Friday morning. (Map courtesy of USGS)

Previous story
B.C. woman’s ‘Red Dress’ for missing, murdered Indigenous woman interrupts mail delivery

Just Posted

Shop owner says City of Kelowna hurting small business

Small business owners share their opinions on what affects business in downtown

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds

Environment Canada is calling for a similar day tomorrow

Reconsidering McCurdy is ‘not straight forward,’ city clerk says

Supportive housing project in Rutland could be brought back to council, but will it?

Two-vehicle accident blocks traffic in Kelowna

Clement Avenue and Ellis Street blocked off as first responder work to clear scene

Valley of Champions tournament returns to Kelowna

The tournament will host almost 70 teams from B.C. and Alberta

Earthquake rattles Washington state, felt on B.C.’s south coast

4.6 magnitude quake rattles Seattle shortly before 3 a.m. Friday

Alleged South Okanagan rest stop robber arrested

Arrests made after couple allegedly robbed while sleeping in U-Haul at a rest stop

Markers to be installed along Okanagan River Channel

Float Penticton wants to help emergency services better locate those in need on the river

South Okanagan RCMP detachment busiest in B.C.

Penticton RCMP officers are dealing with the highest criminal case burden in the province

B.C. family sees financial and emotional toll in childhood cancer treatment

Mother of three-year-old Ella discovered EI only allows for 35 weeks despite two years of chemo

Mixed Martial Arts back in the Okanagan ring

Aptly titled XFC “Unbanned”, 22 fights are scheduled to take place Saturday, Aug. 24

Metal heads converge in North Okanagan

Metal Fest gets underway July 12 & 13 at Hassen Arena

B.C. Court of Appeal deems Victoria plastic bag ban bylaw invalid

Appeal Court Justice sides with plastic bag industry

Ex-BCTF president asks judge to dismiss anti-SOGI trustee’s defamation suit

First test of what’s known as anti-SLAPP legislation in B.C.

Most Read