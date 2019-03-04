Season wrapping up for Kelowna’s Stuart Park

Bladez rentals had its last day of the season March 3.

Kelowna’s downtown ice rink Stuart Park may have had its last visitors of the season.

City of Kelowna staff will decide today whether or not the conditions of the ice rink are good enough to keep the rink open for a little while longer.

READ MORE: Skating season’s end on the horizon for Kelowna’s Stuart Park

“I think this is a special spot,” said Bladez’ Berverly Ivens. “We get to meet people from all over the world who are in town touring, it’s a beautiful location down here with the lake, and the fire pit. I think the city has done a really nice job of having this park for people.”

While the month of February was one of the coldest on record, the sudden arrival of the bright and sunny weather is providing the X factor.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Backcountry skier rescued after getting lost near Coquihalla Summit
Next story
Update: No aftershocks expected after Shuswap earthquake

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP arrest suspects in relation to kidnapping

Kelowna RCMP worked with the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team Friday to make the arrests

West Kelowna RCMP call to public to identify man

RCMP are hoping to identify an alleged fraudster

Imitation firearm led to temporary Highway 97 closure

Early Monday morning, RCMP responded to an early morning panic alarm

Kelowna council to look at urban density vs. suburban sprawl

What would you like to see?

New president for The Canadian Home Builders’ Association Central Okanagan

Cassidy deVeer has been named president and is the first woman to step into the role

Luke Perry, of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ and ‘Riverdale’ fame, dies

Actor had had a stroke last week. He was 52.

Man to be sentenced for indecent phone calls across B.C.

Joel Perry pleaded guilty to harassing women in White Rock, Surrey and Langley

Okanagan cab company phone number allegedly hacked

Two cab companies meet today about the issue

Police incident unfolds in Kamloops

Cree Road in Kamloops is currently shut down

Trudeau dismisses China report anonymously accusing Kovrig, Spavor of espionage

Canadians arrested in December by Chinese authorities accused of violating national security

Jane Philpott resigns from Trudeau cabinet

Treasury Board president writes in open letter she’s leaving because of SNC-Lavalin affair fallout

B.C. gets $5.3 million to work against gangs and guns

Federal funds to assist with gun lab, grants for at-risk communities

Summerland-based music agency continues to grow

Sakamoto Agency expanding its presence into Europe

Backcountry skier rescued after getting lost near Coquihalla Summit

The skier was reported missing Saturday afternoon and was located early Sunday morning

Most Read