(Photo - @MerrittRCMP/Twitter)

(Photo - @MerrittRCMP/Twitter)

Search ongoing for missing woman last seen on Highway 97C between Merritt and Logan Lake

Jacqueline McDermott was last seen on Thursday, Sept. 29

Merritt RCMP are asking the public for help in finding 22-year old Jacqueline McDermott.

McDermott hasn’t been seen since Thursday, Sept. 29. She was on her way to attend a yoga retreat neat Merritt that was scheduled for Sept. 30.

Her van was found broken down on the side of Highway 97C between Merritt and Logan Lake. Witnesses in the area say they last saw McDermott around her van.

An extensive search by the RCMP, along with their air and dog services and search and rescue has been conducted but there was no sign of McDermott to be found.

She is described as:

  • Caucasian female
  • 5’7”
  • 111 pounds
  • curly blonde hair
  • medium build
  • nose piercing
  • fair complexion

If anyone has any information or has seen McDermott, they have to call the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.

READ MORE: Action4Canada accusations anger five Central Okanagan trustees

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets on the board with first win

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCoquihalla HighwayKamloopsKelownaMerrittSearch and Rescue

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Feds give UBC $11.18 million to advance mRNA vaccine technology
Next story
Okanagan adjustments proposed for B.C. electoral ridings

Just Posted

FILE - This Jan. 29, 2021, file photo shows the packaging and a container of veterinary ivermectin in Johannesburg, South Afric (AP Photo/Denis Farrell, File)
Interior Health warns of pamplets advertising ivermectin for sale in Kelowna

West Kelowna Warriors captain Aiden Reeves levels a Wenatchee Wild player on Friday night (Photo - @tamiquanphotos/Twitter)
Goals scored in bunches as West Kelowna Warriors split home opening weekend

B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson waits as a polling station worker checks a list before being sent to a different ballot box to cast his vote for the provincial election in Vancouver on Saturday, October 24, 2020. British Columbia’s Electoral Boundaries Commission has released a preliminary report that recommends the creation of six new electoral districts, which would bring the total number of seats in the legislature to 93. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Okanagan adjustments proposed for B.C. electoral ridings

Residents fill the Peachland Community Centre Oct. 3 to hear the views of mayor candidates on several topics. (Photo/Capital News)
Peachland mayoral candidates square off in all candidates forum