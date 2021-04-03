Chantelle Beelen, 29, went missing in the Kettle Valley area early-morning Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Contributed)

UPDATE: Missing Kelowna woman found

RCMP thanked the public for their assistance Saturday

Update: 11:45 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP has located the woman missing in the Kettle Valley area.

“She is safe and sound, and RCMP would like to thank the public and media for their assistance,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

………………………………………………….

Kelowna RCMP and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) are out in force searching for a missing woman in challenging terrain.

Police received a call in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 3, that Chantelle Beelen had wandered away from her group on Gillard Forest Service Road in the Kettle Valley Area.

RCMP brought a police dog unit with them to the area, where they searched through the night alongside COSAR members, with no luck so far.

The search will continue on the ground this morning, with the assistance of the RCMP Air Services helicopter, the RCMP said in a press release Saturday.

Chantelle Beelen is described as a 29-year-old Caucasian woman, 5’3” with a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes.

“The terrain in the area is very rugged and it is not believed that Chantelle was dressed for, or prepared for, the weather,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

“If you have been in the area, and believe you saw Chantelle or have information that might assist the RCMP, please call us at 250-768-2880.”

READ MORE: Fire burns soccer net in South Okanagan park

READ MORE: Meet Fernie’s team of avalanche rescue dogs

Brendan Shykora
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

missing person

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Ferries vessel returns to dock after passenger violates COVID-19 orders
Next story
Calls to search and rescue groups surge in B.C. as COVID-19 pushes people outdoors

Just Posted

The Vernon Search and Rescue’s heli-winch team was called to assist in the rescue of two Shuswap backcountry sledders Friday, April 2, 2021. (VSAR photo)
Vernon heli-winch team assists in Shuswap rescue

Two backcountry sledders were rescued from the Blue Lake/Kingfisher area Friday morning

Chantelle Beelen, 29, went missing in the Kettle Valley area early-morning Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Contributed)
UPDATE: Missing Kelowna woman found

RCMP thanked the public for their assistance Saturday

Penticton Fire Department mops up after a fire damaged a net in Kings Park on Saturday, April 3. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Fire burns soccer net in South Okanagan park

Witnesses say they someone there with hanging sheets just before the net caught on fire

Seven-year-old Rowan Walroth (right) donated just shy of $3,000 to a Vernon food bank in March 2021. (Contributed)
Vernon 7-year-old discovers locals are struggling, raises $3K for food bank

Rowan Walroth read a book about boys who dared to make a difference, and decided to become one

Photo courtesy Big White Ski Resort
Big White health advisory issued after restaurant party

The health advisory comes after videos of a party at a Big White restaurant surfaced

Lady Dia, pictured with her son Glory, is a Kelowna artist. She recently received $10,000 in funding for her podcast MoM:ents. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna artist receives $10k for podcast series

The podcast will explore artistry, parenthood, and the ups and downs of both

A 28-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in a stabbing rampage that left a young woman dead and injured six others in and around a library in North Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
North Vancouver residents to hold drive-thru vigil after stabbings at library

Residents can use flashlights and battery-powered candles while in their vehicles at Lynn Canyon park

BC Search and Rescue Association president Chris Kelly says 79 groups that respond to calls have been pushed to the limit during the pandemic. (Black Press Media files) The Vernon Search and Rescue’s heli-winch team was called to assist in the rescue of two Shuswap backcountry sledders Friday, April 2, 2021. (VSAR photo)
Calls to search and rescue groups surge in B.C. as COVID-19 pushes people outdoors

Groups have been deployed 1,959 times since last April, 10 people have died in avalanches

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vicki McLeod will be presenting her pictures of “wild swimming” at an online women’s Zoom event, YakFest, on April 5. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
‘Wild swimming’ offers a cure for the COVID-19 blues

Nanaimo blogger Vicki McLeod among a growing number touting the benefits of a cold water plunge

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Multiple COVID-19 exposures were announced in SD 23 on April 2. [CDC]
Multiple COVID-19 exposures in Kelowna schools

No dates for the exposures were released

The Spirit of Vancouver Island vessel docked at the Tsawwassen terminal. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries vessel returns to dock after passenger violates COVID-19 orders

Passenger was detained by police, who said they could not confirm whether or not the person was arrested

Dogs on duty: Avalanche rescue dog in training Sadie (above) learning about obedience with her owner and handler, Steve Morrison at the Fernie Alpine Resort, and Drift (right) who is FAR’s newest CARDA-certified dog. More pictures, story on page 8.
PHOTOS: Meet Fernie’s team of avalanche rescue dogs

There are five avalance rescue dogs at Fernie Alpine Resort

Most Read