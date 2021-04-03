UPDATE: Missing Kelowna woman found

Update: 11:45 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP has located the woman missing in the Kettle Valley area.

“She is safe and sound, and RCMP would like to thank the public and media for their assistance,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

………………………………………………….

Kelowna RCMP and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) are out in force searching for a missing woman in challenging terrain.

Police received a call in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 3, that Chantelle Beelen had wandered away from her group on Gillard Forest Service Road in the Kettle Valley Area.

RCMP brought a police dog unit with them to the area, where they searched through the night alongside COSAR members, with no luck so far.

The search will continue on the ground this morning, with the assistance of the RCMP Air Services helicopter, the RCMP said in a press release Saturday.

Chantelle Beelen is described as a 29-year-old Caucasian woman, 5’3” with a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes.

“The terrain in the area is very rugged and it is not believed that Chantelle was dressed for, or prepared for, the weather,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

“If you have been in the area, and believe you saw Chantelle or have information that might assist the RCMP, please call us at 250-768-2880.”

READ MORE: Fire burns soccer net in South Okanagan park

READ MORE: Meet Fernie’s team of avalanche rescue dogs

Brendan Shykora

missing person