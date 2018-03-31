Search for missing West Kelowna man enters fourth day

The search for Lawrence Hamilton continues Saturday

David Lawrence Hamilton, who goes by Lawrence, was last seen by family on March 24 at about 12 p.m. He was subsequently reported to police as missing on March 27. - Credit: Contributed

The search for a missing 72-year-old West Kelowna man has entered its fourth day.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue said in a Twitter post, Saturday morning, that the search for Lawrence Hamilton continues and urged residents to contact the West Kelowna RCMP if he is seen.

Hamilton is the subject of a search by dozens of volunteers from search and rescue groups from across the Okanagan, all of whom have converged in West Kelowna to look for him.

RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said a combined total of nearly 30 volunteers from the Central Okanagan Search And Rescue, Vernon Search And Rescue and Penticton Search And Rescue have deployed teams throughout West Kelowna.

Hamilton is described as a Caucasian male, approximately six feet tall, 177 pounds, with grey hair dyed brown and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue puffy jacket, a pair of blue jeans, a lime green golf shirt, with a blue and green scarf, a pair of black gloves and a pair of beige shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

Search for missing West Kelowna man enters fourth day

The search for Lawrence Hamilton continues Saturday

