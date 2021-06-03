Scott Bailey, 41, was last seen in Vernon May 31, 2021. (Contributed)

Search for missing Vernon man turns to mountains

Friends and family continue search efforts for father of three who was last seen May 31

The search for Vernon man Scott Bailey who was last seen May 31 has intensified.

Police first reported the 41-year-old father of three missing June 1 and since then nearly 500 people have joined in the search, coordinating efforts on a Facebook group called Help Find Scott.

A U.S.-based family member told the Morning Star Bailey was towing a red ATV with his white pickup and attention has been shifted to the mountains.

“Scott is just a great guy,” Gillian Fattal said Thursday, June 3.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said Bailey drives a white 2012 Ford F150 pickup truck with B.C. licence plates: NR2155. Family adds he was towing a Red CAN-AM ATV.

Bailey — whose wife, Kim, is the manager of Greater Vernon Minor Hockey Association — is involved with the hockey community.

In turn, the “hockey dads” have been searching the mountain terrain on quads and dirt bikes.

The Facebook group has reached out to BC Forestry Services and Tolko to keep their eyes peeled while out on the forestry roads.

An aerial search of the Becker Lake and Sugarloaf Road area off Westside Road has been completed with no sign of Bailey, the truck or the ATV, friends say.

Anyone with information on the 5-11, 201-pound man with blue eyes and brown hair is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Most Read