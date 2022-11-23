(Screenshot)

(Screenshot)

Search for armed suspects closes Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope

DriveBC’s next update will be coming at 4 p.m.

Highway 5 between Merritt and Hope is closed as RCMP search for armed suspects.

Police have surrounded an area near Juliet Bridge.

The entire stretch of highway is closed in both directions for a 102 kilometre stretch from one kilometre south of Merritt to six kilometres north of Hope. Detours are available using Highway 3 and Highway 5A.

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

According to a tweet, the RCMP has asked for radio silence in the area.

DriveBC says an assessment is currently in process with the next update scheduled for 4 p.m. A release from the RCMP South East District said to expect the delays to last at least for a few hours.

READ MORE: West Kelowna Fire Service answering the call more often due to B.C. ambulance woes

READ MORE: Trans-Canada Highway near Golden reopening to the public

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCoquihalla HighwayFraser ValleyHighway 5KelownaMerrittOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Court dismisses appeal of Greater Victoria father who murdered his daughters on Christmas Day
Next story
West Kelowna meeting changes aimed at encouraging more public engagement

Just Posted

West Kelowna City Hall. (Black Press file photo)
West Kelowna meeting changes aimed at encouraging more public engagement

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery staff. (Submitted)
Get in the spirit and support those in need of a hot meal in Kelowna, Vernon

Mateen Hessami, Mitacs Award winner. (Submitted)
Kelowna researcher helping save Splatsin’s endangered caribou

The Outreach Overdose Prevention Services (OOPS) team assembling harm reduction kits alongside peers with lived experience. (Bridge Outreach Services/Submitted)
Harm reduction kits to be available for delivery to Central Okanagan homes