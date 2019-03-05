Search continues for suspect after officers hit by car in Burnaby

The car has been recovered, but a search for the driver continues

RCMP are checking surveillance video as they look for a description of a driver who slammed a suspected stolen car into two police officers in a Vancouver suburb.

Cpl. Mike Kalanj said the officers, seconded to the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service, were hit just before 11:30 a.m. Monday, as they stood by the side of a road in Burnady.

One of the officers is from the Abbotsford Police Department and a social media from Chief Mike Serr said that the officer was sore but didn’t break any bones.

The second officer, an RCMP member, remains under care but his injuries are not considered life threatening.

Kalanj said Mounties were responding to reports of a possibly impaired driver when a white, late-model Toyota Camry fled into oncoming traffic and hit the officers, who were in the area doing training.

Police have said there’s no information to believe the suspect targeted the men, but Kalanj says it’s “absolutely” traumatizing to hear of any police officer being hurt.

RCMP are continuing their appeal for witnesses and Kalanj thanked a member of the public who called after spotting the parked and damaged Camry within hours of the crash, allowing officers to recover it.

The Canadian Press

