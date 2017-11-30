Dominic Neron and Ashley Bourgeault. Photo Credit: Contributed

Search continues for missing plane

The search continues for a missing plane that was last seen leaving the Penticton airport

Despite poor weather conditions, emergency crews are still searching for a missing plane which was last seen leaving the Penticton airport Saturday.

Dominic Neron, 28 with his girlfriend Ashley Bourgeault, of Edmonton, departed in a single-engine Mooney airplane at 2:30 p.m. from Penticton en route to Edmonton.

The plane was reported missing at 10:40 p.m., said Katelyn Moores, spokesperson for the Victoria Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre.

“It’s all in a relative area. We think we have an area isolated where the best chance of detecting where the aircraft is, but the weather has been quite poor. There are still some areas we haven’t been able to get into due to weather,” said Troy Haddock, maritime coordinator at the rescue centre.

A ping from Neron’s cellphone signal was last picked up 20 kilometres north of Revelstoke.

Search and rescue teams began looking for the white aircraft with burgundy stripes on Saturday night. The search focused on the region between Revelstoke and Rogers Pass, but nothing was found.

The Penticton RCMP is continuing to assist the investigating and report of a missing/overdue aircraft and are currently supporting the Joint Search Co-ordination Center Victoria (JRCC) with their search component for the aircraft and missing persons.

RCMP is asking that anyone with information regarding this matter contact their local police.

