Search and Rescue member takes a break from looking for the missing hikers. (submitted)

Search and Rescue finds hikers on Canada Day after being missing for 25 hours

The hikers and their dog got lost in Postill Lake area

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue safely located and retrieved three missing hikers and their dog in the Postill Lake area after spending 25 hours in a forest.

The hikers planned to drive to Postill Lake on Sunday morning at 11 a.m., but instead, found themselves lost on a barren forest road. When their dog ran into a bush, the three hikers followed hoping to run it down.

They were lost, yet again, and could not call for help because their was no cell phone service in the area.

COSAR responded at 7:30 a.m. on July 1 with ground and ATV teams along with support from RCMP when they were tasked to find the missing people.

Eventually, the missing hikers were found in a swamp, thirsty, hungry, mosquito-bitten, yet otherwise in good health, according to COSAR.

David Venn
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at david.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

