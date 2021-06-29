RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

Sea to Sky highway remains closed north of Squamish following deadly late-night crash

Two-vehicle crash happened shortly before midnight

The Sea to Sky remains fully closed as of Tuesday (June 29) morning following a fatal collision north of Squamish late Monday night.

Details are limited but according to Squamish RCMP, they responded to a two-vehicle crash about one kilometre north of the Alice Lake turnoff on Highway 99.

The highway, which is still fully closed as vehicles are being removed from the road, is expected to reopen later this morning.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
Lytton, B.C., breaks all-time Canadian max temperature records yet again with 47.9 C

Just Posted

This is the final week to purchase raffle tickets for a variety of prizes from the Funtastic Slo-Pitch and A&W Music Festival. Raffle proceeds will be distributed back in the form of Funtastic Community Grants. Tickets are available online or in person Friday and Saturday, July 2 and 3, at the Funtastic office at the DND Grounds. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Final week to buy Vernon Funtastic raffle tickets

A conceptual design of Vernon’s new Active Living Centre, which will go to referendum Oct. 15, 2022. (Rendering)
Vernon sets Legacy Fund to work on 2 projects

O'Keefe Ranch is hosting Canada Day events July 1, including having Armstrong's Dwayne Danley on hand to show how wooden wheels were manufactured by hand. (O'Keefe Ranch photo)
Vernon councillor shames B.C. cities cancelling Canada Day

A still from the video taken of a violent arrest on May 30, 2020, in downtown Kelowna. (File)
Trial dates set for Kelowna Mountie charged in rough, caught-on-camera arrest