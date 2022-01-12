Motorists travel on the Sea-to-Sky Highway between Horseshoe Bay and Lions Bay, B.C., on Friday, April 23, 2021. Avalanche Canada says there is a high risk of avalanches in the Sea-to-Sky region and across the South Coast as snow melts and a series of atmospheric rivers brings up to 15 centimetres of rain in some parts of the region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Motorists travel on the Sea-to-Sky Highway between Horseshoe Bay and Lions Bay, B.C., on Friday, April 23, 2021. Avalanche Canada says there is a high risk of avalanches in the Sea-to-Sky region and across the South Coast as snow melts and a series of atmospheric rivers brings up to 15 centimetres of rain in some parts of the region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Sea-to-Sky at highest risk of avalanches as storms hit southern B.C.

Vancouver Island and the southern coast being drenched with the series of rainstorms

Avalanche Canada is warning of a high risk of avalanches across the South Coast, the effect of a series of atmospheric rivers bringing heavy rain to the region.

The organization says the Sea-to-Sky area along B.C.’s southern coast is the most at risk with a high danger rating from the alpine to the tree line.

It says deeply buried weak layers are likely to produce large and destructive natural avalanches and it warned skiers and snowboarders to avoid avalanche terrain during the storm.

The warning comes as Vancouver Island and the southern coast is drenched with the series of storms.

Environment Canada forecast five to 15 centimetres of rain that won’t relent until Thursday, while snow is the problem in the Boundary and Kootenay regions with 10 to 15 cm expected by late Wednesday.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre says higher temperatures will melt mountain snow and that combined with the heavy rain prompted a high streamflow advisory cautioning that rivers will rise rapidly with minor flooding possible in low-lying areas.

—The Canadian Press

