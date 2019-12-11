Scrooge Christmas Breakfast supports Kelowna teens

Sandalwood Retirement Resort hosted the event for the 14th year

Kelowna’s Sandalwood Retirement Resort showed up again to support The Salvation Army.

The retirement home hosted the 14th Scrooge Christmas Breakfast, which raises funds for the Kelowna Sally Ann’s Christmas Sharing Program. The money raised at the event will go towards gifts and gift cards for Kelowna teens in need.

Lead pastor Darryl Burry said Wednesday morning’s event is the companion to last week’s Tiny Tim Christmas toy drive.

Burry thanked the community for the donations, but also added they’re not quite where they want to be.

“We have had a wonderful response from our community in regards to food and toy donations. That will all be distributed next week to our community. But with cash donations, we are tracking a little bit behind than previous years,” he said.

“As of yesterday, we’re at 37 per cent of our goal. If we look at the comparison from last year, we were at 50 per cent by this time. We’re talking about $95,000 behind. Now with snow on the ground, it puts everyone in a festive spirit, so if you have those extra coins or bills, pop them into the Christmas kettles or you can also donate online.”

“All of those funds support the programs we do both at Christmas and throughout the entire year.”

Several politicians stopped by at the event, including MLAs Steve Thomson, Norm Letnick and Ben Stewart. Letnick and Stewart served breakfast to residents, their friends and family, and neighbours. Kelowna city councillor Loyal Wooldridge was also at the event.

Live carollers also livened up the morning.

READ MORE: Kelowna Salvation Army Kettle Campaign in need of donations

READ MORE: Salvation Army food bank in desperate need

