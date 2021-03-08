Scooter struck in downtown Vernon

Traffic may be affected around 30th Avenue

Emergency personnel are on scene in downtown Vernon Monday morning, March 8, for a report of a person on a scooter being struck.

The incident occurred on 30th Avenue and 31st Street shortly before 10:30 a.m.

More to come.

collision