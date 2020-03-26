Students at a B.C. high school: schools are technically open as of March 30, but most students will be learning from home. (Black Press files)

Schooling stays home next week for most B.C. students in COVID-19

Districts to provide outreach, service for children of essential workers

Public and independent schools across B.C. are preparing to reopen schools March 30, with most students and staff staying away to comply with the order to suspend classroom instruction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools are not closed, but in-person instruction is suspended by order of Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. The order allows daycare facilities to continue on school properties if their operators choose to keep them going, and some students to come to school to allow health care and other essential service workers to carry on with their jobs.

The education ministry has established a website to assist parents and schools, with districts developing their own strategies to continue education.

“Each school district and independent school authority will develop a plan that best responds to the needs of their local community,” the ministry website advises. “This could include measures such as online learning tools and/or resource packages or assignments e-mailed from teachers to parents.”

