School zones back in effect for Central Okanagan Public Schools

School zone speed limits of 30 km/h are in effect on school days from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those caught exceeding the speed limit could face fines between $196 and $253, as well as three demerit points. (Contributed)

Students are back at school across the Central Okanagan this week, which means school zones are back in effect.

Central Okanagan Public Schools reminds the community to slow down, watch for crosswalks and stop behind buses.

“This year we have an increased focus on safety for students and staff,” said Moyra Baxter, chairperson of the Board of Education.

“We need the public to help keep everyone safe on their way to and from school as well, so leave yourself some extra time to get where you’re going and be cautious.”

Those caught exceeding the speed limit could face fines between $196 and $253, as well as three demerit points.

Motorists are also reminded it is illegal to pass a school bus displaying a stop sign and flashing red light, regardless of which direction you are travelling.

Motorists failing to do so can be fined $167, and three demerit points against your license.

School zone speed limits of 30 km/h are in effect on school days from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. everywhere in the Okanagan.

READ MORE: Special air quality statement in effect for Okanagan Valley

READ MORE: Urgent and primary care centre coming to Westside

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter