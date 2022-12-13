(File photo)

(File photo)

School lockdown in Kamloops due to man with gun

Police officers were able to arrest the man without incident

A man with a gun was arrested after being convinced to surrender near a school in Kamloops.

RCMP responded to a weapons call on the 500-block of Tod Mountain Road at approximately 2:10p.m. on Dec. 12.

A nearby school was placed on a brief hold and secure after it was confirmed that the man had a firearm.

Police officers were able to arrest the man without incident.

The man was then released with a scheduled court date related to firearms offences.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2022-44065.

READ MORE: Fines, community service for 5 who breached B.C. Coastal GasLink pipeline injunction

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

gunsKamloopsRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trudeau says he’s not willing to kick health-care reform down the road any longer
Next story
BC Winter Games torch lit at Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain

Just Posted

Cod Gone Wild are making the rounds intimate Christmas shows around the Okanagan. (Wayne Emde photography
Cod goes wild in Okanagan rounds

West Kelowna City Hall (Black Press file photo)
Flip-flop on meeting clock for West Kelowna council

Spark BC and BC Housing have agreed to provide funding for a portable washroom/shower trailer for those experiencing homelessness in West Kelowna.(Black Press file photo).
West Kelowna council supports portable washrooms/showers for homeless

The donation bin at 575 Gramiak Road is empty this year. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Kelowna’s Candy Cane Lane seeing only 10% of donations compared to years past: Organizer

Pop-up banner image