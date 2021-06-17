Bright New World features artworks by student artists from across the Central Okanagan and marks the 35th anniversary of the annual Art in Action student exhibition. (Kelowna Art Gallery photo)

School briefs: Central Okanagan students use art to showcase vision for the future

More than 139 Central Okanagan students submit artworks for Kelowna Art Gallery exhibit

Central Okanagan students envisioning positive change on a local and global scale through art is currently on display at the Kelowna Art Gallery.

Called Art In Action: A Bright New World, the artworks of 139 students representing nine schools will be on exhibit until June 13.

The exhibit reflects the partnership between the art gallery and school district, which offers the opportunity for students to have their art showcased in a professional art gallery format.

A Bright New World is a vivid illustration of how it influences students’ creativity and to learn an appreciation for the world around them and themselves as individuals.

“It is so intrinsic to our education system,” said Jim Elwood, local art teacher and exhibit developer, in a video presented at the Central Okanagan board of education meeting Wednesday (June 9).

***

Trustees approved the long-term facilities plan for the school district, a guide for how the board of education will address capital project needs and rising enrolment demands on existing school space.

“The long-term facility plan is a path to follow but as you go along, sometimes you have to change direction based on the circumstances before you, such as whether you get a new school or not in a given area,” said board chair Moyra Baxter.

“So we have a plan for the future, knowing things can and usually do change.”

Ryan Stierman, secretary-treasurer of Central Okanagan Public Schools, noted these plans typically have a five-year lifespan before requiring a review. However, the current plan has not been updated since 2012.

Trustee Chantelle Desrosiers noted the board will still have to ratify all decisions individually outlined in the capital plan.

***

The board of education has adopted a staff and committee recommendation for public consultation to take place this fall regarding the move of Westside French Immersion (FI) students from Ecole Kelowna Senior Secondary to Mount Boucherie for the 2023-24 school year on an interim basis.

The permanent location for the program in West Kelowna is to be determined upon completion of a second Westside secondary school.

The shift resulted from an enrolment crisis at KSS, which required students to be transferred to other schools, which predicated a new FI program started at Okanagan Mission Secondary.

FI students in that school’s catchment area from KLO Middle School, normally bound for KSS, will be redirected to OKM.

***

The provincial CommunityLINK program will provide $1,258,789 in funding to the Central Okanagan School District for the 2021-22 school year.

More than 61 per cent of that funding has typically gone directly to the school meals program, which will be the case again next year with $775,000 earmarked for the program.

The funding also impacts students through elementary and middle school-focused mental health initiatives, the Health Promoting Schools program and the Young Parent program.

***

Rutland Senior Secondary School has been set up as a host site by Interior Health for Rutland families to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Second dose vaccinations are currently underway while the number of exposures in public schools continues to decline.

Kevin Kaardal, school district superintendent/CEO, added there is an expectation an announcement is forthcoming shortly from the ministry of education outlining the school restart plan for September.

***

The graduation walk across the stage for the 2021 grad classes of Kelowna Senior Secondary, Rutland Senior Secondary, Mount Boucherie Secondary and George Elliot Secondary all took place over the last week.

The grad ceremonies for Okanagan Mission Secondary, Central Schools and eSchool 23 will be held between June 17 and 19.

Indigenous student graduation ceremonies will take place over the next two weeks around the school district.

This year, 610 graduates applied for 550 bursary awards which amounted to $489,180 through the Central Okanagan Bursary and Scholarship Society.

***

Students and staff at Okanagan Mission Secondary recently held their 2021 Relay for Life, organized by the school’s leadership program participants.

With about 100 students and staff taking part in more than 15 teams, the effort raised $23,897.

Schools

Previous story
COVID-19: No cohorts as B.C. schools expected to return to ‘near normal’ this fall
Next story
One dead after fiery Okanagan Connector crash between two semis

Just Posted

Central Okanagan Public Schools is assisting with the distribution of a donation of $500 to every Grade 12 graduating student in the school district. (File photo)
Central Okanagan Grade 12 grads get $500 surprise

Anonymous donor gifts $500 to every Grade 12 student

The Kelowna school trustee by-election takes place Saturday, June 26, for the Central Okanagan School District. (Contributed
Meet the Kelowna trustee by-election candidates

Four candidates look to fill vacant seat on board of education

(City of Enderby photo)
Enderby council honours local volunteer ‘cornerstone’

Melvin Slater receives the Lifetime Civic Merit Award for his decades of work with service organizations

A vehicle was fully engulfed in flames before around 11:10 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Kerry Hutter - contributed)
UPDATE: Kelowna man cuffed after carjacking in Vernon

Crime spree: Man robs couple at Coldstream lookout at gunpoint, sets a vehicle ablaze

A black bear walks across the street (UBCO/Contributed)
UBCO researchers look at solutions for bear habituation

A new study uses computer modelling to look at the best strategies to reduce human-bear conflict

Bear wanders Kelowna on June 15. (Michelle Wallace/Facebook)
Bear climbs fence, uses crosswalk in Kelowna

The bear was spotted on Baron Road Wednesday evening

Summerland’s Good Neighbour Bylaw will address unsightly properties as well as behaviour in public spaces, snow and ice removal and more. (Contributed)
Summerland’s Good Neighbour Bylaw to address unsightly properties

New bylaw replaces four existing bylaws

A Heffley Creek peacock caught not one - but two - lifts on a logging truck this month. (Photo submitted)
Heffley Creek-area peacock hops logging trucks in search of love

Peacock hitched two lifts in the past month

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Calgary skyline is seen on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
2 deaths from COVID-19 Delta variant in Alberta, 1 patient was fully immunized

Kerry Williamson with Alberta Health Services says the patients likely acquired the virus in the hospital

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth and Attorney General David Eby attend opening of the first government-run B.C. Cannabis Store, Kamloops, Oct. 19, 2018. (B.C. government)
B.C. government to allow home cannabis delivery starting July 15

Added convenience expected to persuade buyers to ‘go legal’

Festivals Kelowna president Richard Groves and executive director Renata Mills wrap themselves in the flag during the announcement of preparations for the 2018 Canada Day festival. (Alistair Waters/Capital News)
Festivals Kelowna cancels Canada Day celebrations for second year in a row

The group cited logistic issues in their announcement

The first suspension bridge is the tallest in Canada, with a second suspension bridge just below it. The two are connected by a trail that’s just over 1 km. (Claire Palmer photo)
PHOTOS: The highest suspension bridges in Canada just opened in B.C.

The Skybridge in Golden allows visitors to take in views standing at 130 and 80 metres

Most Read