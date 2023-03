Emergency crews responded to an incident near Gordon Drive and Harvey Avenue in Kelowna at about 11 a.m., Thursday.

The Kelowna Fire Department, BC Ambulance and police responded to what is believed to be a motor vehicle collision near the Gordon exit of the Starbucks and Accent Inn parking lot.

Traffic was slightly impacted northbound on Gordon.

The scene appears to be clear and traffic flowing again.

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Breaking Newscar accidentCity of Kelowna