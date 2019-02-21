Save-On Foods reducing food waste in Okanagan

Save-On is sending more fresh food to food banks to cut back on waste

Save-On-Foods Kelowna has made another big step towards the reduction of food waste in the Okanagan.

In an announcement early Thursday, president of Overwaitea Food Groups Darrell Jones shared the plan to reduce food waste, and increase the number of perishable items now being delivered every day to food banks across the Okanagan.

Jones was joined by representatives from Central Okanagan Food Bank, Food Banks BC and the Salvation Army who highlighted Save-On’s efforts to help provide the less fortunate people of the Okanagan with healthy, fresh, and good food through programs to increase the amount of food delivered to food banks daily.

“Through this, we rescue approximately 2500 kilograms of fresh food per day, seven days a week,” said executive director of Central Okanagan Food Bank, Lenetta Parry. “This project has dramatically increased the quality and quantity (of food) that we can provide and make available.”

Lake Country Food Bank, Rutland Salvation Army, West Kelowna Food Bank, local charities, and food waste diversion systems like FoodMesh, and Loop Resources have combined their food waste programs with Save-On-Foods to cut food from landfills and to increase food available at food banks.

READ MORE: Lake Country Food Bank and grocery store cutting down on food waste

The increase of food delivered to food banks has been implemented at 100 Save-On’s so far, said Jones, and will soon be added to 170 stores across Western Canada.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Regional district seeks $13 million to get rolling on Rail Trail
Next story
Thieves steal bottles, mattress from recycle depot

Just Posted

Death at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Cause of death has not been released

Road closures planned in downtown Kelowna for Strides to End Homelessness

The annual event takes place March 2

Kelowna council to consider order to fix dangerous slope

An unstable slope below Loseth Road is threatening homes

Arrest made in Kamloops kidnapping case

Robert James Rennie was located and arrested Feb. 21 by the Penticton RCMP

Kelowna connection to dead cryptocurrency exchange CEO

Gerald Cotten, holding the keys to money tied up in his virtual currency exchange, died in December.

Music Rundown: Who you should be watching play live this week

Fill your calendar this week with these great shows

Death at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Cause of death has not been released

UPDATE: Three in hospital after crash closes Highway 97 south of Armstrong

Injuries were serious in nature, officials say

National Energy Board approves Trans Mountain pipeline again

Next step includes cabinet voting on the controversial expansion

Regulator’s report, coming today, unlikely to settle Trans Mountain pipeline battle

The Trans Mountain pipeline will remain a controversial topic both in the political ring and out

‘There is no market for it,’ Kelowna apartment recycling takes a hit

Waste Connection of Canada’s is no longer picking up certain materials in the Central Okanagan

Highway 1 intersections collision hotspots in the Shuswap

ICBC data shows Salmon Arm motor-vehicle collisions from 2013 to 2017

Australian woman killed in avalanche at Whistler

The woman and her partner were reportedly rescued by ski patrol, but she did not survive

B.C. legislature moving suspended staff controversy to outside review

Whale watching, Seattle Mariners trips billed as emergency preparedness, Speaker Darryl Plecas says

Most Read