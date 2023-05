A fire that destroyed a detached garage and a large pine tree has been deemed accidental by the Kelowna Fire Department.

Crews were called around 9 p.m. on May 13 to detached garage fire in the 3800-block of Water Road.

A water tender was called to assist as there were no hydrants in close proximity, as well as three engines, a rescue truck, and a command unit.

The garage is considered a total loss.

