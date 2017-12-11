UPDATED:SAR find missing skier at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Joseph Stelcasky was reported missing Sunday afternoon

UPDATE 9:09 a.m.:

A missing skier reported to be out of bounds from Revelstoke Mountain Resort was located just before 9 a.m. today by the Revelstoke Search and Rescue team. An RCMP press release says the skier is cold, but is in fine condition.

The Revelstoke RCMP would like to remind backcountry and out-of-bounds skiers to ski with others, be prepared to spend the night, have a cell phone and working batter, carry a flashlight, extra food and water and to tell others where they’re going.

ORIGINAL:

Revelstoke Search and Rescue are looking for a skier reported missing Sunday afternoon.

Joseph Stelcasky, 41, was last seen at Revelstoke Mountain Resort at 1 p.m. before attempting to ski the Brown Shorts run.

He was reported to be wearing a lime green ski jacket, yellow ski pants and green boots.

Revelstoke RCMP suspect that Stelcasky is in the area by Greely Road near the water plant.

Police patrols of the area overnight could not locate him.

Revelstoke RCMP are encouraging anyone with information about Stelcasky’s last-known whereabouts to call them at 250-837-5255.

 

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Putin declares victory on visit to air base in Syria
Next story
Eyes on Kelowna’s crime hotspots considered in budget

Just Posted

Bed and Breakfast won’t return to Lake Country

After burning down in July, the owners are selling the A&S Lakeview property

Okanagan robbery suspect sought

RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an… Continue reading

Site C dam goes ahead, cost up to $10.7 billion

Premier John Horgan approves completion of B.C.’s costliest project

Eyes on Kelowna’s crime hotspots considered in budget

If you felt like someone was watching as you were out and about this summer, you may be right.

Big Reds a big hit at Big White

More than 600 people turned out on the weekend for annual red wine festival

Steve Miller and Peter Frampton headed to Kelowna

Concert announced for Kelowna April 18

Merry lottery win for Shuswap man

Five-dollar scratch ticket a $100,000 winner for Sicamous resident

Woman sought in Kamloops stabbing

Kamloops RCMP are looking for the woman they believed stabbed a man on Sunday

Emergency response ‘well executed’ in B.C. carbon monoxide poisoning

Emergency Health Services talks about how first responders dealt with this ‘mass casualty event’

Update: Dog inside stolen vehicle in Oliver reunited with owner

A black Honda CRV was stolen from the Oliver Chevron early Sunday morning

WestJet Christmas video turns children’s wishes into reality

This year’s annual video took a new spin on the 12 days of Christmas

Chiefs on road for weekend set

The Kelowna Chiefs will close out their KIJHL pre-Christmas schedule with three… Continue reading

Firefighters protect seaside California towns as blaze rages

A flare-up on the western edge of Southern California’s largest and most destructive wildfire sent residents fleeing Sunday

Putin declares victory on visit to air base in Syria

Declaring a victory in Syria, Putin on Monday visited a Russian military air base in the country and announced a partial pullout of Russian forces from the Mideast nation.

Most Read