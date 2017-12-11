UPDATED:SAR find missing skier at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

UPDATE 9:09 a.m.:

A missing skier reported to be out of bounds from Revelstoke Mountain Resort was located just before 9 a.m. today by the Revelstoke Search and Rescue team. An RCMP press release says the skier is cold, but is in fine condition.

The Revelstoke RCMP would like to remind backcountry and out-of-bounds skiers to ski with others, be prepared to spend the night, have a cell phone and working batter, carry a flashlight, extra food and water and to tell others where they’re going.

ORIGINAL:

Revelstoke Search and Rescue are looking for a skier reported missing Sunday afternoon.

Joseph Stelcasky, 41, was last seen at Revelstoke Mountain Resort at 1 p.m. before attempting to ski the Brown Shorts run.

He was reported to be wearing a lime green ski jacket, yellow ski pants and green boots.

Revelstoke RCMP suspect that Stelcasky is in the area by Greely Road near the water plant.

Police patrols of the area overnight could not locate him.

Revelstoke RCMP are encouraging anyone with information about Stelcasky’s last-known whereabouts to call them at 250-837-5255.

