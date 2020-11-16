The North Okanagan Santa’s Anonymous Society has opened its warehouse for those in need to do some Christmas shopping. Due to COVID-19 protocol, appointments must be made ahead of time to do the shopping. (Morning Star - file photo)

The North Okanagan Santa’s Anonymous Society has opened its warehouse for those in need to do some Christmas shopping. Due to COVID-19 protocol, appointments must be made ahead of time to do the shopping. (Morning Star - file photo)

Santa’s Anonymous ready to help North Okanagan families in need

Toys and things for kids newborn to age 12 available at Vernon warehouse; appointment needed

The elves with the North Okanagan Santa’s Anonymous Society are ready to put smiles on the faces of kids this Christmas.

Those in need looking for new or slightly used toys for newborns to 12-year-olds can make an appointment with the society, due to COVID-19 protocol, and go shopping at the society’s warehouse in the 4300 block of 29th Street beside Carpet Castle.

“This is for anybody in need or having a tough go for Christmas or for other things,” said the head elf, society president Perry Wainwright. “We can help them with a little Christmas shopping.”

The warehouse is open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but you must phone 250-542-4448 to make an appointment, and you must present the child’s care card.

Due to COVID-19, only one person per family is allowed to come to the warehouse and shop.

The warehouse will shut down Wednesday, Dec. 16.

The society will take donations of slightly used or new toys, as well as financial donations for which a tax receipt can be issued.

“We can also use Christmas lights and decorations,” Wainwright said.

The society, in September, was able to collect about 65 toys and $300 in cash donations at its popular annual Toy Run, which had a different look in 2020.

Instead of more than 150 motorcyclists gathering at the Kal Lake Lookout, heading out to Lumby and back to the Vernon warehouse, with toys attached to the bikes, COVID-19 prompted the society to forego the run and set up a delivery station at the warehouse.

Most Read