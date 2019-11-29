Ex Nihilo Vineyard in Lake Country (Photo: Ex Nihilo Vineyards)

Santa to use helicopter to fly into Lake Country winery’s food bank fundraiser

Old Saint Nick visits Ex Nihilo Vineyards for photos as part of The Scenic Sip Trail holiday tour

Kris Kringle is making his way to the Okanagan this weekend but not with his usual reindeer entourage.

Lake Country’s Ex Nihilo hosts Santa Clause for a photo shoot on Saturday and Sunday after the Man in Red makes a stop at the vineyard via helicopter.

Photos with Santa will be available by donation and the money will be donated to the Lake Country Food Bank in preparations for the holiday season.

READ MORE: Snow lovers take to the slopes on Big White opening day

READ MORE: Lake Country Winery: ‘We are being used as pawns’

Father Christmas’ visit to the Okanagan is part of wine tour group The Scenic Sip Trail’s Flights & Frostbites tour where eight Okanagan wineries join in the holiday festivities in benefit of the food bank.

Santa makes his helicopter stop at Ex Nihilo from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Ancient Hill, Arrowleaf, Blind Tiger, 50th Parallel Estate, Gray Monk, Intrigue and O’Rourkes Peak Cellars will all offer Christmas-filled and fun events over the weekend as part of The Scenic Sip Trail.

Mulled wine and crafts, a holiday market, Christmas carrolling and more are all part of the festivities at the various wineries where tastings will be served by donation.

The Scenic Sip Trail raised almost $4,400 last year.

For more information, visit scenicsip.ca.

