Santa Bus makes stop in Lake Country

George Eliot Secondary students got to share their Christmas wish lists with Santa during his annual trip around Lake Country Tuesday. - Contributed

Lake Country residents enjoyed a trip from Santa Thursday as he made his way around Lake Country on his Santa Bus.

Driven by bus driver and Coun. Bill Scarrow, families enjoyed a visit from the Santa Bus this week as it made its way through the Central Okanagan. The Santa Bus carried Santa and his helpers to 30 bus stops collecting food, toys and cash donations. All donations were donated to the Central Okanagan’s Salvation Army’s hamper program this year.

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.