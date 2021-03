Portion of 36th Avenue to be closed to through traffic

Local traffic only will be able to access a portion of 36th Avenue between 31st and 32nd streets starting Thursday while city crews work to upgrade the sanitary main.

The work is anticipated to be complete by April 9, but this timeline may change if emergencies arise.

Motorists can expect some delays in the area, but every effort will be made to minimize disruptions.

Work will be done between 7:30-4:30 p.m.

