Sani-dump moving to Vernon’s old Kin Racetrack

A conceptual drawing shows what the sani-station will look like at Kin Racetrack. (City of Vernon)

RVers are getting a temporary spot to dump their sewage at the old Kin Racetrack, just in time for camping season.

“We may be able to open this for the long weekend in May,” Vernon’s chief administrative officer Will Pearce said.

There had been some debate among council regarding the location, which was originally vetoed at a previous meeting. Plans to construct a sani-dump on the Okanagan Landing frontage road were also dumped following neighbouring complaints.

“Now that I’ve walked the land and looked at the location, that seems more appropriate than the original,” Coun. Akbal Mund said of the Kin site. “I do believe the city needs a sani dump. A temporary location at Kin Racetrack makes sense.”

The $85,000 station was promoted by Mund to be brought back to the table at council’s April 26 meeting.

But the price tag for taxpayers got dumped on by Coun. Kari Gares, who didn’t agree with bringing the city providing a station.

The city will also be looking into finding a local business that may be interested in developing a sani-station as an alternate long-term location. The Real Canadian Superstore already has one for customers.

An automated pay system, although pricey to install, will also be looked at for the long-term permanent site.

The current honour-pay system generates the city approximately $2,500-3,000 annually.

