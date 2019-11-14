Salvation Army unveils Kelowna’s new mobile community response unit

The mobile kitchen unit will be able to provide 3,000 meals a day during times of disaster

Kelowna’s Salvation Army unveiled a new Mobile Community Response Unit at their annual Christmas Kettle fundraising launch this morning.

The Salvation Army’s previous mobile kitchen unit, which is now being used in Kamloops, had been active since 2005, providing up to 1,000 meals a day during a disaster.

READ MORE: Province commits to supporting Indigenous tourism growth in B.C.

Now, thanks to an anonymous donor, Kelowna has the ability to provide even more meals during times of need.

“This new unit has an increased capacity where we can provide about 3,000 meals a day,” said Darryl Buroy, lead pastor and executive director with Kelowna’s Salvation Army.

“It provides a significant step-up in our services that we can provide to those who are facing such difficult times in times of disaster.”

While Kelowna’s previous community response unit was affective, the necessity for a better unit was more prevalent in Kelowna than anywhere else in the province.

“When the anonymous donor came by and said he wanted to donate this new vehicle, our headquarters in Burnaby had to make the decision of where the greatest need for this vehicle was,” said Buroy. “Based upon the amount of times our units have deployed over the years they recognized Kelowna and the Okanagan area was the definite area where the need was the greatest.”

READ MORE: Kelowna rental rates least expensive among major B.C. cities

A free pancake breakfast and guided tours of the Sally Ann’s Community Life Centre were also offered during the fundraising launch.

Last year, the Salvation Army helped more than 600 local families and over 1,100 children, through its Christmas Food and Toy Blessing Program.

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
North Okanagan mom cherishes life-saving alert dog
Next story
UBC Okanagan, RCMP collab for study on reporting child abuse

Just Posted

Salvation Army unveils Kelowna’s new mobile community response unit

The mobile kitchen unit will be able to provide 3,000 meals a day during times of disaster

UBC Okanagan, RCMP collab for study on reporting child abuse

A fundraising gala will present a UBCO psych student’s research on how and when abuse is reported

Rockets’ Novak receives 8-game suspension

Novak was penalized for a checking-from-behind penalty on Nov.11

Kelowna rental rates least expensive among major B.C. cities

The average monthly rent for a one-bedroom unit in Kelowna is $1,233

Rockets help Team WHL to comeback win at Canada Russia Series

Kelowna skaters helped Team WHL to a 2-1 overtime win in game one of the two game series

Gym enthusiasts invited to get in gear for kids

Spin4Kids Saturday at GoodLife Fitness

North Okanagan mom cherishes life-saving alert dog

Carrie Lemay, single mom and a diabetic, welcomed Freckles, an alert guide dog, into her life

Dream funds serve up dream kitchen for Okanagan organization

CMHA upgrades space thanks to Kalamalka Dream Auction donation

Shuswap resident seeks return of stolen jewelry box containing father’s cremated remains

Sicamous RCMP report handmade box was taken from a storage locker

Province commits to supporting Indigenous tourism growth in B.C.

The Indigenous Tourism Accord signed during conference in Kelowna

‘It’s been 12 years’: Father of murdered B.C. real estate agent pleads for mayor’s help

Lindsay Buziak was stabbed to death on Feb. 2, 2008 in Saanich. Her case is unsolved.

Radon levels in new Salmon Arm home a concern

Real-time monitoring shows radon concentration just within federally accepted guideline

B.C. First Nation Chief Ed John faces historic sex charges

John served as minister for children and families under then-premier Ujjah Dosanjh

Vernon councillor suggests homeless set up camp at city hall

Overnight camping in city parks is only permitted between dusk and 9 a.m. in specific parks

Most Read