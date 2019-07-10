Salvation Army food bank in desperate need

Kelowna Salvation Army foodbank is asking residents to donate food items

The Kelowna Salvation Army food bank is reaching out to the public for food donations use for service increased 47 per cent compared to the same time last year.

According to the food bank the demand has spiked has largely increased over the past three months.

“There are many reasons for this, and the reality is that everything continues to increase in cost each year, and people are simply not making enough to pay all their bills and still put food on their table,” said Sonya Withers, community ministries coordinator.

The food bank stated its in desperate need of items such as cereal, pasta, canned soups, baked beans and legumes and will hold a food drive at the Real Canadian Superstore on Baron Road on Saturday, July 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Residents can either drop off items they have at home or buy them in the grocery store and bring them to the volunteers on site.

Capt. Darryl Burry, executive director explained that donations to the food bank are always important and always needed.

“Hunger does not take a break for the summer and so we are so deeply thankful for how this community continues to step-up to support our most vulnerable citizens.”

The Salvation Army supports vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada and more than 131 countries around the world.

