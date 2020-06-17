Roberta Brunin is seeking the return of her 100-lb. metal elephant statue that was stolen from her downtown Salmon Arm residence sometime between June 5 and 6. (Contributed)

Salmon Arm woman seeks return of stolen elephant

One-hundred pound aluminum statue taken from downtown residence

Roberta Brunin wants her elephant back.

The pachyderm, an approximately 100-lb., grey aluminum statue with white tusks and trunk raised to a height of about seven feet, was pilfered from outside of Brunin’s downtown Salmon Arm residence sometime between June 5 and 6.

“Because of its shape, it’s awkward to move,” said Brunin. “So they would have needed a couple of people at least to have taken it. One person couldn’t have done it very easy.”

Acquired about five years ago in Salmon Arm, the statue is the prized piece in a collection influenced by Brunin’s mother.

“My mom collected elephants all her life, so for some reason I have a few elephants in my house,” said Brunin. “Maybe, subconsciously, it’s that connection…”

The photos included with Brunin’s Facebook post are of her great-nephews playing on the beloved statue.

“It’s just kind of fun to have around.”

Brunin said she reported the theft to police, who were initially somewhat surprised to learn of the incident.

“They came and looked at me kind of interesting… because I said somebody stole my elephant,” laughed Brunin.

Brunin is offering a reward for the return of the missing statue, and hopes anyone with information about the theft will contact Salmon Arm RCMP.

