Walmart Canada confirms an employee with the Salmon Arm store tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, and that other staff in close contact with the employee were directed to self-isolate. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm Walmart employee tests positive for COVID-19

Company says other employees in close, prolonged contact directed to self-isolate

An employee with the Salmon Arm Walmart is currently in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Walmart Canada corporate affairs director Adam Grachnik confirmed an associate employed at the store had contracted the virus. The employee’s last day of work was Friday, April 24.

“We are in contact with the associate and are keeping them in our thoughts,” writes Grachnik in an email to the Observer. “Everyone at Walmart wishes them a speedy recovery.”

Grachnik explained Walmart employees identified as being in close, prolonged contact were directed to self-isolate, and that the company has been in contact with the public health authority. He said “regular enhanced cleaning” continues in the store, and other social distancing measures are in place.

“Rest assured, we will continue to take measures necessary to ensure the well-being of our customers and associates,” said Grachnik.

The Salmon Arm store remains open for business.

More to come.

Most Read