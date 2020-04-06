Salmon Arm Silverbacks remember Humboldt Broncos on anniversary of fatal crash

Sixteen people killed, 13 injured after semi collided with team bus on April 6, 2018

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks are remembering the deaths of members of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team.

The Silverbacks tweeted out a remembrance of all the Ontario hockey team members who died in a tragic bus crash two years ago, April 6.

“Today, we remember the 16 lives cut short and all those impacted by the tragic events of April 6th, 2018. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families, the community of Humboldt and all those affected by this devastating tragedy.”

Today, we remember the 16 lives cut short and all those impacted by the tragic events of April 6th, 2018. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families, the community of Humboldt and all those affected by this devastating tragedy. We are #HumboldtStrong 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/QqFHlXamF7 — Salmon Arm Silverbacks (@SASilverbacks) April 6, 2020

Sixteen people died and 13 were injured after a transport truck drove through a stop sign and into the path of the Humboldt Broncos bus.

