Salmon Arm RCMP responded to two separate motor-vehicle collisions on Friday, June 19, 2020. (File photo)

Salmon Arm senior ticketed for no valid driver’s licence, no insurance after collision

RCMP respond to two motor-vehicle incidents on same day

Police report a 72-year-old Salmon Arm man with a history of driving without a driver’s licence was ticketed following a single-vehicle collision.

Salmon Arm RCMP officers attended two separate vehicle collisions on Friday, June 19.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West reported the first attended by police occurred just before noon – a two-vehicle collision in the 200 block of 1st Street SE.

West said investigating officers found a grey car failed to stop at a stop sign and was sideswiped by a commercial vehicle.

“The impact resulted in the driver of the grey car losing control and driving through a fence at that location and causing minor damage to the residential property,” said West in a Monday, June 22 release.

Read more: RCMP hand out $8,400 in fines to U.S. travellers stopped at Banff National Park

Read more: Father drowns after saving daughter at Kelowna waterfall

Neither of the drivers involved suffered substantial injury, said West, while the driver of the car was issued the appropriate violation ticket.

The second collision occurred at approximately 3 p.m. West said a red van operated by a 72-year-old Salmon Arm man left

the road near 8th Ave. NE after attempting to overtake another vehicle. The van drove into a green space where it became high-centred on a tree stump.

The driver was found uninjured, and police believe alcohol was a factor in the collision.

“At the conclusion of the scene investigation, the driver was served an immediate roadside prohibition, and tickets for no valid drivers licence, no insurance and driving without due care and attention,” said West, adding the vehicle was impounded as a result of the prohibition and because of the driver “having a history of driving without a

driver’s licence.”

RCMPSalmon Arm

