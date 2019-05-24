Salmon Arm seeks to borrow $845,000 for Shuswap Regional Airport runway

Residents have until June 24 to voice opposition to bylaw

Salmon Arm residents have an opportunity to determine whether or not the city proceeds with borrowing $845,000 for the construction of a runway at Shuswap Regional Airport.

The City of Salmon Arm is proposing a bylaw authorizing the borrowing to fund phase 1 of Taxiway Charlie and related taxi-lane project at the airport.

A public notice from the city states construction of Taxiway Charlie, broken into phases, “will increase airport capacity by allowing the majority of landing aircraft in both directions to exit the runway, thereby reducing the total time an aircraft occupies the runway.”

The total cost of the project is estimated at $1,365,000. Last year, the city received $520,000 for the project from the British Columbia Air Access Program, leaving the city to borrow for the remainder.

Read more: City considers borrowing half-a-million dollars for airport upgrade

Read more: New taxiway plan for Salmon Arm Airport taking off

Read more: Travelling into the city’s future

Repayment of the borrowed amount is projected at $65,250 annually over 20 years at an estimated interest rate of four per cent.

Through an alternative approval process, residents have until 4 p.m. on June 24 to not approve the proposed bylaw authorizing the borrowing. If less than 10 per cent (1,503) of electors request that council not approve the borrowing bylaw, council may approve it.

More information about the project and the public consent process can be found on the city’s website at www.salmonarm.ca.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
More than half of Canadians support ban on handguns, assault rifles: study
Next story
Kelowna parents attend gang information session

Just Posted

Lake Country still investigating cause for water main break

Over 2,500 residences and businesses in Lake Country and Kelowna remain under boil water notice

Kelowna RCMP raid home on Lawson Avenue

RCMP, Emergency Response Team execute search warrant, one man arrested

Friend of accused Kelowna murderer takes the stand

Elrich Dyck’s testimony continued Friday with details from the night Chris Ausman was killed

Developer breaks ground on downtown Kelowna rental housing project

Apartments at 726 Clement Ave. are projected to cost $1,300 per month or $1,780 per month

Registration open for motionball Kelowna

The 8th annual Special Olympics fundraiser will take place in Kelowna on Sept. 21

B.C.’s fight to regulate bitumen through pipelines to go to Canada’s top court

BC Appeal Court judges found B.C. cannot restrict bitumen flow along Trans Mountain pipeline

Sit-in on Saturday will protest move to curb loitering in Penticton’s downtown

Nanaimo Square Sit-In is taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Housing provided for women and children fleeing violence in Penticton

Announcement on Friday is part of a provincewide initiative to construct additional housing.

People’s Party of Canada leader talks B.C. trade to Penticton supporters

Maxime Bernier, head of the new federal political party, spoke at Time Winery on Friday

Princeton RCMP recover stolen homework and save the grade

It’s a slightly better excuse than “the dog ate my homework.” Earlier… Continue reading

New Summerland distillery has received recognition

Alchemist Distiller won audience choice award at recent competition

Scheer says it would take Conservatives five years to balance budget

Scheeraccused the Liberal government of spending $79.5 billion of previously unbudgeted funds

Vancouver woman sexually assaulted after man follows her home; suspect at large

Police are looking for an Asian man in his 40s after the incident on Vancouver’s east side.

B.C. man, 30, arrested for driving his parents’ cars while impaired twice in one day

The Vancouver-area man was arrested after officers caught him driving impaired twice in one day

Most Read